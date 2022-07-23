Dr. Paul Garabelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garabelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Garabelli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Garabelli, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIATION THERAPY TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Woodward, Mercy Hospital Ada and Mercy Hospital Ardmore.
They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertensive Heart Disease and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 5224 E I 240 Service Rd Ste 100, Oklahoma City, OK 73135 Directions (405) 608-3800
-
2
Ohh Rural Clinics LLC - Ada1146 N Hills Ctr, Ada, OK 74820 Directions (405) 608-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Alliancehealth Woodward
- Mercy Hospital Ada
- Mercy Hospital Ardmore
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He has preformed 2 heart surgeries on me and did an excellent job. Don't let his youthful appearance worry you.
About Dr. Paul Garabelli, MD
- Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1831344662
Education & Certifications
- MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIATION THERAPY TECHNOLOGY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
