Dr. Paul Gambardella, DPM
Overview
Dr. Paul Gambardella, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Yalesville, CT.
Dr. Gambardella works at
Locations
Gambardella Paul T Dr, 329 Main St, Yalesville, CT 06492, (203) 679-1416
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gambardella?
Dear Dr. Gambardella and Mary. I met with you this am (10-25-21) in Wallingford. Just wanted to thank you both for helping me this morning. This was my first visit to a Podiatrist for myself. Thank you for the excellent care, splint and explaining everything to me as you went along. I'm not afraid any more. Thank you for helping me to feel better. Theresa Wess.
About Dr. Paul Gambardella, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1265445050
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gambardella has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gambardella accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gambardella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gambardella has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gambardella on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gambardella. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gambardella.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gambardella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gambardella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.