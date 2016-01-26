Overview

Dr. Paul Gallardo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Downey, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California.



Dr. Gallardo works at Optum-Downey Florence in Downey, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.