Dr. Paul Gaglio, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Transplant Hepatology. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Newark and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Gaglio works at CUIMC/Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Liver Damage from Alcohol, Venous Embolism and Thrombosis and Cirrhosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CUIMC/Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic
    622 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Liver Damage from Alcohol
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Cirrhosis
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Cirrhosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • SelectCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • Vytra Health Plans
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 04, 2017
    Dr. Gaglio's credentials speak for themselves. What it doesn't show, is how he treats his patients. Prior to speaking with Dr. Gaglio, you know he is a good doctor. After speaking to him, he is a good person as well. He patiently listens to your concerns and then answers them. Ask the same question in five different ways, and he'll answer each like he did the first.
    Lake Hopatcong, NJ — May 04, 2017
    About Dr. Paul Gaglio, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 34 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1376583492
    Education & Certifications

    • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Newark
    • Transplant Hepatology
