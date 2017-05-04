Overview

Dr. Paul Gaglio, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Transplant Hepatology. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Newark and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Gaglio works at CUIMC/Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Liver Damage from Alcohol, Venous Embolism and Thrombosis and Cirrhosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.