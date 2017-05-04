Dr. Paul Gaglio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gaglio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Gaglio, MD
Dr. Paul Gaglio, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Transplant Hepatology. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Newark and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Gaglio works at
CUIMC/Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic622 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- Vytra Health Plans
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Dr. Gaglio's credentials speak for themselves. What it doesn't show, is how he treats his patients. Prior to speaking with Dr. Gaglio, you know he is a good doctor. After speaking to him, he is a good person as well. He patiently listens to your concerns and then answers them. Ask the same question in five different ways, and he'll answer each like he did the first.
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1376583492
Education & Certifications
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Newark
- Transplant Hepatology
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gaglio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gaglio accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gaglio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gaglio works at
Dr. Gaglio has seen patients for Liver Damage from Alcohol, Venous Embolism and Thrombosis and Cirrhosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gaglio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gaglio speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Gaglio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaglio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gaglio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gaglio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.