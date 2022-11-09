See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Fort Myers, FL
Dr. Paul Fuchs, DO Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Paul Fuchs, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (72)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Paul Fuchs, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Chicago Osteopathic Medicine Midwestern University and is affiliated with Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Fuchs works at Orthopedic Specialists of SW Florida in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Orthopedic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Bradley Schoch, MD
Dr. Bradley Schoch, MD
10 (62)
View Profile
Dr. Matthew Crowe, MD
Dr. Matthew Crowe, MD
10 (3)
View Profile
Dr. Glenn Shi, MD
Dr. Glenn Shi, MD
8 (34)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopedic Specialists of SW Florida
    2531 Cleveland Ave Ste 1, Fort Myers, FL 33901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 334-7000
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Gulf Coast Medical Center
  • Lee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Interlaminar Spacer Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myositis Ossificans Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • National Elevator
    • National Heritage Insurance
    • PHCS
    • Simplifi
    • Tricare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 72 ratings
    Patient Ratings (72)
    5 Star
    (50)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Fuchs?

    Nov 09, 2022
    I was surprised or confused when the doctor’s assistance told me I was not a candidate for surgery ??? I think this is a statement that only the doctor should said. Also she diagnosed me with having a zigs in my ankle when I know is bursitis. She should know she is not the doctor and should not try to take his place or knowledge
    — Nov 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Paul Fuchs, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Paul Fuchs, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Fuchs to family and friends

    Dr. Fuchs' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Fuchs

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Paul Fuchs, DO.

    About Dr. Paul Fuchs, DO

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992708127
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • St Marys Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Chicago Osteopathic Medicine Midwestern University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Fuchs, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fuchs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fuchs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fuchs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fuchs works at Orthopedic Specialists of SW Florida in Fort Myers, FL. View the full address on Dr. Fuchs’s profile.

    Dr. Fuchs has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fuchs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    72 patients have reviewed Dr. Fuchs. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fuchs.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fuchs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fuchs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Paul Fuchs, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.