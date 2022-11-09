Dr. Paul Fuchs, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fuchs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Fuchs, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Paul Fuchs, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Chicago Osteopathic Medicine Midwestern University and is affiliated with Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Orthopedic Specialists of SW Florida, 2531 Cleveland Ave Ste 1, Fort Myers, FL 33901
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
I was surprised or confused when the doctor’s assistance told me I was not a candidate for surgery ??? I think this is a statement that only the doctor should said. Also she diagnosed me with having a zigs in my ankle when I know is bursitis. She should know she is not the doctor and should not try to take his place or knowledge
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- St Marys Medical Center
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- Chicago Osteopathic Medicine Midwestern University
- Orthopedic Surgery
