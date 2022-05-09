Dr. Paul Frydenlund, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frydenlund is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Frydenlund, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Frydenlund, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.
Dr. Frydenlund works at
Locations
-
1
Meritas Health Surgery & Trauma2750 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 600, North Kansas City, MO 64116 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Frydenlund?
I came to Dr Frydenlund for a pilonidal cyst removal/repair. Sadly, it had been attempted a couple years before but now I have come to believe the surgeon that I went to was just going through the motions, didn't take his time to really inspect the issue, and tried to go for the obvious visual defect. Dr Frydenlund was quite the opposite, he was very attentive, listened to my worries, answered my questions thoroughly, and we talked over several options of proceeding. The day of the surgery I was also met with quite a surprise as my person with me identifies as non-binary, and he avoided gendered pronouns without being asked! My person greatly appreciated this. Upon talking further with him, he said this is very much on purpose, as I hadn't addressed it earlier. He tries to avoid using gendered language unless he asks what the person prefers or is told ahead of time. Overall as a surgeon and human I would say Dr Frydenlund is a great one!
About Dr. Paul Frydenlund, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- Male
- 1912327644
Education & Certifications
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frydenlund has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frydenlund accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Frydenlund using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Frydenlund has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frydenlund works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Frydenlund. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frydenlund.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frydenlund, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frydenlund appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.