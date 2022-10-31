Overview

Dr. Paul Friedman, MD is a Dermatologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital and Houston Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Friedman works at Dermatology & Laser Surgery Center in Houston, TX with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.