Dr. Paul Friedman, MD
Dr. Paul Friedman, MD is a Dermatologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital and Houston Methodist Hospital.
Dermatology & Laser Surgery Center6400 Fannin St Ste 2720, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 900-3900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Dermatology & Laser Surgery Center317 E 34th St, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 941-5055
- Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I saw Dr. Friedman for a burn around my mouth from a fraxel treatment by a plastic surgeon. It was red, lumpy, itchy, tight and constantly irritated. I was in a fragile state experiencing depression and anxiety. He gave me hope that he could minimize the scarring and redness with 6-12 vbeam treatments. After 18, I am now almost completely clear minus some texture issues. He has given me my life back. I would highly recommend this doctor for anyone experiencing something similar. Thank you Dr. Friedman for your healing hands.
- Dermatology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Afrikaans, Hebrew, Hungarian, Spanish, Thai and Vietnamese
- 1962495648
- Barnes Jewish Hospital S Campus
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
