See All Dermatologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Paul Friedman, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Paul Friedman, MD

Dermatology
4 (72)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Paul Friedman, MD is a Dermatologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital and Houston Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Friedman works at Dermatology & Laser Surgery Center in Houston, TX with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology & Laser Surgery Center
    6400 Fannin St Ste 2720, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 900-3900
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Dermatology & Laser Surgery Center
    317 E 34th St, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 941-5055

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital
  • Houston Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Rosacea
Hair Loss
Actinic Keratosis
Rosacea
Hair Loss
Actinic Keratosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acne Scars Chevron Icon
Aesthetic Hand Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Becker's Nevus Chevron Icon
Bellafill  Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Broken Blood Vessels Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Redness Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gingival Fibromatosis - Unusual Facies - Cafe-Au-Lait Pigmentation - Congenital Skin Telangiectases Chevron Icon
Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Juvéderm Volbella Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melasma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melasma
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Nevus of Ota Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Port Wine Stain Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rhinophyma Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Smoothbeam® Diode Laser Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma of Head and Neck Chevron Icon
Stretch Marks Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Ultherapy® Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
VISIA Skin Care Analysis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 72 ratings
    Patient Ratings (72)
    5 Star
    (55)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Friedman?

    Oct 31, 2022
    I saw Dr. Friedman for a burn around my mouth from a fraxel treatment by a plastic surgeon. It was red, lumpy, itchy, tight and constantly irritated. I was in a fragile state experiencing depression and anxiety. He gave me hope that he could minimize the scarring and redness with 6-12 vbeam treatments. After 18, I am now almost completely clear minus some texture issues. He has given me my life back. I would highly recommend this doctor for anyone experiencing something similar. Thank you Dr. Friedman for your healing hands.
    Dee Ann — Oct 31, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Paul Friedman, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Paul Friedman, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Friedman to family and friends

    Dr. Friedman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Friedman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Paul Friedman, MD.

    About Dr. Paul Friedman, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Afrikaans, Hebrew, Hungarian, Spanish, Thai and Vietnamese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962495648
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Barnes Jewish Hospital S Campus
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Friedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Friedman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Friedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Friedman speaks Afrikaans, Hebrew, Hungarian, Spanish, Thai and Vietnamese.

    72 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friedman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friedman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Paul Friedman, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.