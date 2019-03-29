Dr. Paul Friedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Friedman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Paul Friedman, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Dr. Friedman works at
Rochester - Cardiology200 1st St SW Ste 2, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 218-8044
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Excellent doctor- he fixed my A-Fib!
About Dr. Paul Friedman, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1609855881
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Stanford U Sch Med
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
Dr. Friedman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Friedman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Friedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Friedman works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friedman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friedman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.