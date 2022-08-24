Overview

Dr. Paul Friedman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.



Dr. Friedman works at Friedman Surgical Group PC in Livonia, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.