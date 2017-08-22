Overview

Dr. Paul Friedlander, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Oncology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.



Dr. Friedlander works at Tulane Cancer Center Clinic in New Orleans, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Pharyngitis and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.