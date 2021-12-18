Dr. Freiman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Freiman, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Freiman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Aurora, Mercy Hospital Lebanon, Mercy Hospital Springfield, Mercy Saint Francis Hospital and Texas County Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Mercy Clinic Cardiology2115 S Fremont Ave Ste 4300, Springfield, MO 65804 Directions (417) 820-3911
- 2 1235 E Cherokee St Ste 2C, Springfield, MO 65804 Directions (417) 820-3911
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Aurora
- Mercy Hospital Lebanon
- Mercy Hospital Springfield
- Mercy Saint Francis Hospital
- Texas County Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Paul Freiman, MD
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
