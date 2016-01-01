Dr. Paul Frederick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frederick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Frederick, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Frederick, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel.
Dr. Frederick works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Indiana Gastroenterology Inc9002 N Meridian St Ste 200, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 872-1161
-
2
Indiana Gastroenterology Inc8902 N Meridian St Ste 225, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 872-1161
-
3
Noblesville Satellite355 Westfield Rd, Noblesville, IN 46060 Directions (317) 872-1161
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Frederick?
About Dr. Paul Frederick, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1326044660
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frederick has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frederick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frederick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frederick works at
Dr. Frederick has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Dysphagia and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frederick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Frederick. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frederick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frederick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frederick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.