Overview

Dr. Paul Frassinelli, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Anderson, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with AnMed Health Medical Center.



Dr. Frassinelli works at AnMed Piedmont Surgical - Anderson in Anderson, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia Repair, Abdominal Pain, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.