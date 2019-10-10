Dr. Paul Frank, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frank is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Frank, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Frank, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Locations
Fran S Roth MD1049 5th Ave Ste 2B, New York, NY 10028 Directions (212) 327-2919
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Exceeded expectations. MD is an artist - wish I had procedure 10 years ago. Surgery and recovery so much easier then expected. Staff is world class. Highly recommend. Just booked another procedure.
About Dr. Paul Frank, MD
- Dermatology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- New York University School of Medicine
- New York Presbyterian-Columbia
- New York Medical College
- Vassar College
