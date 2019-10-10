See All Dermatologists in New York, NY
Dr. Paul Frank, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Paul Frank, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (51)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Paul Frank, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Frank works at Paul J Frank MD in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Dermatologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Jeffrey Weinberg, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Weinberg, MD
10 (404)
View Profile
Dr. Amanda Hassler, MD
Dr. Amanda Hassler, MD
2 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Ritu Saini, MD
Dr. Ritu Saini, MD
10 (184)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Fran S Roth MD
    1049 5th Ave Ste 2B, New York, NY 10028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 327-2919

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Age Spots
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Acne
Age Spots
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Stretch Marks Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (47)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Frank?

    Oct 10, 2019
    Exceeded expectations. MD is an artist - wish I had procedure 10 years ago. Surgery and recovery so much easier then expected. Staff is world class. Highly recommend. Just booked another procedure.
    — Oct 10, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Paul Frank, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Paul Frank, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Frank to family and friends

    Dr. Frank's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Frank

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Paul Frank, MD.

    About Dr. Paul Frank, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760593768
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New York University School of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • New York Presbyterian-Columbia
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • New York Medical College
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Vassar College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Frank, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frank is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Frank has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Frank has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    51 patients have reviewed Dr. Frank. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frank.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frank, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frank appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Paul Frank, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.