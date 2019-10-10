Overview

Dr. Paul Frank, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Frank works at Paul J Frank MD in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.