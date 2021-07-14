Overview

Dr. Paul Foster, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Foster works at South Florida ENT Associates, Inc in Miami Beach, FL with other offices in Aventura, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Animal Allergies and Deviated Septum along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.