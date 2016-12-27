Dr. Paul Fortgang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fortgang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Fortgang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Fortgang, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Fortgang works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Maria Byrne MD LLC1 Long Wharf Dr Ste 302, New Haven, CT 06511 Directions (203) 777-2264
-
2
Vna of Guilford Inc669 Boston Post Rd, Guilford, CT 06437 Directions (203) 458-6181
Hospital Affiliations
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fortgang?
GREAT DOCTOR! Very friendly and always remembered who you were. Was disappointed when I was no longer allowed to go to him due to Obamacare.
About Dr. Paul Fortgang, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1649292566
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fortgang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fortgang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fortgang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fortgang works at
Dr. Fortgang has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Sinusitis and Nasal Polyp, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fortgang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Fortgang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fortgang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fortgang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fortgang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.