Dr. Paul Fleser, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Fleser, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Williamson Medical Center.
Dr. Fleser works at
Locations
Middle Tennessee Vascular4601 Carothers Pkwy Ste 375, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 791-4790
Middle Tennessee Plastic Surgery4323 Carothers Pkwy Ste 300, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 791-8888
Russell Center for Vein & Vascular Care120 Frank Martin Rd Ste 101, Shelbyville, TN 37160 Directions (931) 685-0986
Hospital Affiliations
- Williamson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My daughter had Median arcuate ligament syndrome. A rare condition that causes severe stomach pain and nausea as well as other GI issues. He immediately put her at ease and listened. He told her he would do his best to help her. And he did!! He and his whole staff were amazing.
About Dr. Paul Fleser, MD
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fleser has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fleser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fleser works at
Dr. Fleser has seen patients for Aortic Aneurysm, Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fleser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Fleser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fleser.
