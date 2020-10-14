See All General Surgeons in Franklin, TN
Dr. Paul Fleser, MD

General Surgery
4.2 (25)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Paul Fleser, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Williamson Medical Center.

Dr. Fleser works at Middle Tennessee Vascular in Franklin, TN with other offices in Shelbyville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Aneurysm, Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

  1. 1
    Middle Tennessee Vascular
    4601 Carothers Pkwy Ste 375, Franklin, TN 37067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 791-4790
  2. 2
    Middle Tennessee Plastic Surgery
    4323 Carothers Pkwy Ste 300, Franklin, TN 37067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 791-8888
  3. 3
    Russell Center for Vein & Vascular Care
    120 Frank Martin Rd Ste 101, Shelbyville, TN 37160 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (931) 685-0986

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Williamson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aortic Aneurysm
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Aortic Aneurysm
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis

Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 14, 2020
    My daughter had Median arcuate ligament syndrome. A rare condition that causes severe stomach pain and nausea as well as other GI issues. He immediately put her at ease and listened. He told her he would do his best to help her. And he did!! He and his whole staff were amazing.
    Leslie Willoughby — Oct 14, 2020
    About Dr. Paul Fleser, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1346397130
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

