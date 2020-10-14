Overview

Dr. Paul Fleser, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Williamson Medical Center.



Dr. Fleser works at Middle Tennessee Vascular in Franklin, TN with other offices in Shelbyville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Aneurysm, Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.