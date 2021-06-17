Dr. Paul Fischer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fischer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Fischer, MD
Dr. Paul Fischer, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Milford, CT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Bridgepport Hospital Milford Campus - Milford.
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Bridgepport Hospital Milford Campus - Milford
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He did my tummy tuck & saline breast implants in June 2015 I had gastric bypass back in 2004. Then in January 2018 I needed to get my breasts done again due to an issue when I went for a mammo... So since they say it takes about a 1 yr for everything to set in place. So besides getting both implants replaced when technically I could have just done one we replaced both along w/ a lift & getting my areolas reduced. That was the same day surgery. He has the BEST bedside manner & is the most honest Dr. U will meet who will not take money & do surgery to you that your body might not take or U might not have enough skin for him to remove That was one of the biggest decision factors for me. The fact that I wanted my arms done & he told me there's not enough skin there yet other Drs will do it, your incisions could rip open it would be a horrible terrible thing I will not do your arms if you want them done see someone else & I know people this happened to down on LI,NY where I'm from.
About Dr. Paul Fischer, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Fischer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fischer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fischer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Fischer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fischer.
