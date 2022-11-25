Dr. Paul Finley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Finley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Finley, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Finley, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hillsboro, OR. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Tuality Community Hospital.
Dr. Finley works at
Locations
-
1
Hillsboro Opticians512 E Main St, Hillsboro, OR 97123 Directions (360) 260-7220
Hospital Affiliations
- Tuality Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Finley?
Dr Finley listened to what I had said. Was very informative. Very friendly
About Dr. Paul Finley, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1073517660
Education & Certifications
- Or Health Science University Hospital
- Emory University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Finley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Finley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Finley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Finley works at
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Finley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Finley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Finley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Finley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.