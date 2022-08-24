Dr. Paul Finch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Finch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Finch, MD
Dr. Paul Finch, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Cabell Huntington Hospital.
Pediatric Hematology-Oncology1400 Hal Greer Blvd, Huntington, WV 25701 Directions (304) 399-6610
Hospital Affiliations
- Cabell Huntington Hospital
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Finch and his team are amazing. He bridged the gap between nationwide and us being able to be home in West Virginia. My daughter has a very complex case, with cancer post heart transplant and many complications in between. I can not recommend him enough. He explained everything thoroughly and was in great communication with our nationwide team. Because of him we were able to return home after nearly a year inpatient in Ohio, hours away from our family and comforts. This was so helpful for My daughters mental health and recovery. We received wonderful care at nationwide and they are highly involved because of her heart transplant, however Cabell and Dr Finch are like home, family. We were treated with exceptional care and the comfort of knowing we were home.
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1396988689
- Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh
- U Tenn/City Memphis Hosp
- U Tenn/City Memphis Hosp
- TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Duquesne University
- Pediatric Hematology-Oncology and Pediatrics
