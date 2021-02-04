See All Plastic Surgeons in West Orange, NJ
Dr. Paul Figlia, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (16)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Paul Figlia, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in West Orange, NJ. 

Dr. Figlia works at Paul M. Figlia, M.D. in West Orange, NJ with other offices in Morristown, NJ, Edison, NJ and Livingston, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Paul M. Figlia MD PC
    1500 Pleasant Valley Way Ste 307, West Orange, NJ 07052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 324-5333
  2. 2
    Morristown Medical Center
    100 Madison Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 324-5333
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    98 James St Ste 207, Edison, NJ 08820 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 632-8877
  4. 4
    Saint Barnabas Medical Center
    94 Old Short Hills Rd, Livingston, NJ 07039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 324-5333

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Morristown Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Wound Repair
Skin Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Wound Repair
Skin Cancer

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 16 ratings
Patient Ratings (16)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Feb 04, 2021
I am so blessed that this was the man who came to the ER the day my son injured his face. From ER to the final follow up, Dr. Figlia has performed excellent work. Completely professional and at the same time down to earth and personable. An artist, knowledgeable physician, and awesome person. Many thanks to you!
— Feb 04, 2021
Photo: Dr. Paul Figlia, MD
About Dr. Paul Figlia, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1902948045
Education & Certifications

Internship
  • Saint Barnabas Medical Center
Internship

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Figlia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Figlia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

16 patients have reviewed Dr. Figlia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Figlia.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Figlia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Figlia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

