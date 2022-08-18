Overview

Dr. Paul Ferguson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MARSHALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cabell Huntington Hospital, Camden Clark Medical Center, King's Daughters Medical Center, Pikeville Medical Center and St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Ferguson works at Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington, WV. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.