Dr. Paul Ferguson, MD
Dr. Paul Ferguson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MARSHALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cabell Huntington Hospital, Camden Clark Medical Center, King's Daughters Medical Center, Pikeville Medical Center and St. Mary's Medical Center.
Locations
Cabell Huntington Hospital1340 Hal Greer Blvd, Huntington, WV 25701 Directions (304) 526-2000
Cabell Huntington Hosp Home Health-proctorville1600 Medical Center Dr, Huntington, WV 25701 Directions (304) 691-1787
Hospital Affiliations
- Cabell Huntington Hospital
- Camden Clark Medical Center
- King's Daughters Medical Center
- Pikeville Medical Center
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been to Cleveland Clinic, WVU, and numerous other neurologists and Dr Ferguson is the best I've seen. He's kind, caring, and incredibly knowledgeable.
About Dr. Paul Ferguson, MD
- Neurology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1447459946
Education & Certifications
- MARSHALL UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Dr. Ferguson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ferguson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ferguson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ferguson has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ferguson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferguson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferguson.
