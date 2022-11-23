See All Plastic Surgeons in Fayetteville, GA
Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (26)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Paul Feldman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fayetteville, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital, Piedmont Henry Hospital and Southern Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Feldman works at Advanced Aesthetics in Fayetteville, GA with other offices in Carrollton, GA and McDonough, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Spider Veins, Varicose Veins and Venous Sclerotherapy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Aesthetics Plastic Surgery Center
    874 Lanier Ave W Ste 100, Fayetteville, GA 30214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 461-4000
  2. 2
    Truffles Vein Specialists - Carrollton
    210 Executive Dr, Carrollton, GA 30117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 833-1444
  3. 3
    Truffles Vein Specialists - McDonough
    86 Vinings Dr, McDonough, GA 30253 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 833-1444
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Fayette Hospital
  • Piedmont Henry Hospital
  • Southern Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Spider Veins
Varicose Veins
Venous Sclerotherapy
Spider Veins
Varicose Veins
Venous Sclerotherapy

Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Congestion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Stripping of Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Superficial Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Venous Reflux Chevron Icon
Venous Thromboembolic Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Nov 23, 2022
    Very thorough, pleasant visit
    Patsy Nrwberry — Nov 23, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Paul Feldman, MD
    About Dr. Paul Feldman, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588656367
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Wisconsin-Madison
    Residency
    • SUNY-Downstate-Kings Co
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Florida
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Feldman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Feldman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Feldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Feldman has seen patients for Spider Veins, Varicose Veins and Venous Sclerotherapy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feldman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Feldman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feldman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feldman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feldman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

