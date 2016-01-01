Dr. Paul Feldman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Feldman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Feldman, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Newburgh, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with MidHudson Regional Hospital, Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall, Vassar Brothers Medical Center and Westchester Medical Center.
Dr. Feldman works at
Locations
Advanced Kidney Care of Hudson Valley PC425 Robinson Ave Ste 1, Newburgh, NY 12550 Directions (845) 561-6191
Advanced Kidney Care2585 South Rd Ste 15A, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 561-6191
Liberty Dialysis-hyde Park386 Violet Ave, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 454-4181
Hospital Affiliations
- MidHudson Regional Hospital
- Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
- Westchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Paul Feldman, MD
- Nephrology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- Nyu Hospitals Center
- New York U, School of Medicine
