Dr. Paul Feil, MD

Sleep Medicine
4 (9)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Paul Feil, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center and Mountain View Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Feil works at Paul A Feil MD in Las Cruces, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Location

  1.
    Paul A Feil MD
    2437 S Telshor Blvd, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (575) 522-2777

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Medical Center
  • Mountain View Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Blood Oxygen Level
Sleep Apnea
Cough
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Sleep Apnea
Cough

Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Altitude Sickness Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Central Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypoxemia Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Narcolepsy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nightmare Disorder Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Insomnia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Psychophysiological Insomnia Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Terror Disorder Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Rhythmic Movement Disorder Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Snoring
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Presbyterian Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 12, 2018
    I really appreciate how Dr. Feil listens and takes the time to understand what is going on with me. I had done other sleep studies in the past and had been told that I shouldn't be tired during the day because I was getting enough quality sleep. It was brushed off as just being a tired mom. Dr. Feil was the first Dr to do the second part of the study during the day and diagnosed narcolepsy. I am very grateful that I can function during the day now!
    JLightfoot in Las Cruces, NM — Jun 12, 2018
    About Dr. Paul Feil, MD

    • Sleep Medicine
    • 46 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1083615181
    Education & Certifications

    • University of New Mexico School of Medicine
    • Geisinger Medical Center
    • Washington Univ Sch of Med
    • Colorado College
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Feil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Feil has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Feil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Feil. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feil.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

