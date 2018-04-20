Dr. Paul Fawson, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fawson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Fawson, DPM
Overview
Dr. Paul Fawson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Castle Pines, CO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital.
Dr. Fawson works at
Locations
1
Castle Pines Office7505 Village Square Dr Ste 101, Castle Pines, CO 80108 Directions (303) 805-5156Monday7:30am - 7:30pmTuesday7:30am - 7:30pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:30pm
2
Parker Foot & Ankle Clinic9397 Crown Crest Blvd Ste 311, Parker, CO 80138 Directions (303) 805-5156Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
3
Aurora Foot & Ankle Clinic1444 S Potomac St Ste 230, Aurora, CO 80012 Directions (303) 805-5156
4
Summerlin Foot & Ankle3320 N Buffalo Dr Ste 107, Las Vegas, NV 89129 Directions (702) 256-8454
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fawson was very friendly and knowledgeable. He was thorough during my evaluation and provided me with the best treatment options for my recovery.
About Dr. Paul Fawson, DPM
- Podiatry
- 11 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- 1467715557
Education & Certifications
- Univ Utah Affialiated Univ IHC/VA Hosps
- Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine
- Brigham Young University
