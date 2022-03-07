Overview

Dr. Paul Favorito, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Christ Hospital, Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.



Dr. Favorito works at The Christ Hospital Physicians in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Block, Somatic, Peripheral Nerve Block and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.