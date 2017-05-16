Dr. Paul Fassler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fassler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Fassler, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Fassler, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Montgomery, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.
Locations
Trihealth Hand Surgery Specialists10700 Montgomery Rd Ste 150, Montgomery, OH 45242 Directions (513) 961-4263
Hand Surgery Specialists10749 Montgomery Rd Ste 104, Montgomery, OH 45242 Directions (513) 961-4263
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
If it wasn't for Dr Fassleri would have never recovered. After hour of surgery to do bone graft in both wrists and installing external fixators in both arms and ton of therapy from a 20ft fall off a roof in july 2002 I was able to returner back to work after 10 months. He is an awesome Dr and I could never thank him enough. Hope he continues the great work he does for years to come.
About Dr. Paul Fassler, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Bethesda Hosp-U Cincinnati
- Vanderbilt University
- TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Orthopedic Surgery
