Dr. Farris has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Farris, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Farris, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fayetteville, AR. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from U Ar Med Scis and is affiliated with Washington Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Farris works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Farris Memorial ENT1706 E Joyce Blvd Ste 1, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Directions (479) 439-6110
-
2
Fayetteville-springdale Ear Nose & Throat Clinic4255 N VENETIAN LN, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Directions (479) 521-1238
Hospital Affiliations
- Washington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Farris?
Dr. Farris removed oral cancer from the floor of my mouth. The removal involved a fibula free flap to replace the removed tissue. He did an amazing job and I will forever be thankful for his expertise and attention to detail.
About Dr. Paul Farris, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1912901992
Education & Certifications
- U Tx Swstn
- U Ar Med Scis
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farris works at
Dr. Farris has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Dizziness and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Farris. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.