Dr. Paul Farek, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Farek works at PAUL E FAREK, MD in Corpus Christi, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.