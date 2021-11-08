Dr. Paul Farek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Farek, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Farek, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Farek works at
Locations
-
1
Corpus Christi Office613 Elizabeth St Ste 811, Corpus Christi, TX 78404 Directions (361) 882-1245
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Farek?
Simply said, an outstanding experience having my gall bladder removed microscopically. He makes darned sure it’s needed and is absolutely tops for this procedure in CorpusChristi doing 94% more of them than any other surgeons. A outstanding surgeon with an outstanding staff!
About Dr. Paul Farek, MD
- General Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1245201409
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farek has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farek works at
Dr. Farek has seen patients for Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Farek. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.