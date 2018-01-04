Overview

Dr. Paul Fanning, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler and UT Health North Campus Tyler.



Dr. Fanning works at TRINITY CLINIC OBSTETRICS AND GYNECOLOGY in Tyler, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.