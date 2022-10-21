Overview

Dr. Paul Fahrenbach, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago and Presence Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Fahrenbach works at AMITA Health Medical Group Gastroenterology Park Ridge in Park Ridge, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.