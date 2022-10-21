Dr. Paul Fahrenbach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fahrenbach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Fahrenbach, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Fahrenbach, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago and Presence Saint Francis Hospital.
Locations
AMITA Health Medical Group Gastroenterology Park Ridge711 Devon Ave, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 696-3176
GI Solutions of Illinois L.L.C.7447 W Talcott Ave Ste 209, Chicago, IL 60631 Directions (773) 631-2728
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago
- Presence Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
It has been outstanding for years. Dr. Fahrenbach is the most patient, thorough and knowledgable physician I have ever encountered. He has extended himself time and again explaining my conditions and the treatment options. He is compassionate and knowledgable.
About Dr. Paul Fahrenbach, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of Illinois At Chicago Med Center
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fahrenbach has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fahrenbach accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fahrenbach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fahrenbach has seen patients for Gastritis, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fahrenbach on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fahrenbach speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Fahrenbach. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fahrenbach.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fahrenbach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fahrenbach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.