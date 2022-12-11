Overview

Dr. Paul Fadale, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in East Providence, RI. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital.



Dr. Fadale works at University Orthopedics in East Providence, RI with other offices in Providence, RI and East Greenwich, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.