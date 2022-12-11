Dr. Paul Fadale, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fadale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Fadale, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Fadale, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in East Providence, RI. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital.
Dr. Fadale works at
Locations
-
1
University Orthopedics, Inc1 Kettle Point Ave, East Providence, RI 02914 Directions (401) 457-1535Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
University Orthopedics Inc.100 BUTLER DR, Providence, RI 02906 Directions (401) 457-1535
- 3 1405 S County Trl Ste 510, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Directions (401) 457-1535
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fadale?
University Ortho should be the only place you have knee surgery. Dr Fadale did my ACL surgery. He and his team are highly professional from all of the pre visits, at surgery center, and post visits. I highly recommend Dr Fadale for any knee surgery. Recovery going very well as expected with lots of PT at University Ortho.
About Dr. Paul Fadale, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1275580714
Education & Certifications
- Union Memorial Hospital
- RI Hosp/Brown University
- Rhode Island Hospital
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fadale has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fadale accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fadale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fadale works at
Dr. Fadale has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fadale on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fadale speaks Portuguese.
104 patients have reviewed Dr. Fadale. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fadale.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fadale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fadale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.