Dr. Paul Fabela, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (63)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience
Dr. Paul Fabela, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas.

Dr. Fabela works at Texas Health Adult Care in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Health Family Care
    3455 Locke Ave Ste 315, Fort Worth, TX 76107 (817) 336-1189

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypertension
Dyslipidemia
Lipid Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breath Testing
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Celiac Disease
Chest Pain
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Confusion
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Diabetes
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Essential Tremor
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Mastodynia
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Nausea
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Swimmer's Ear
Testicular Dysfunction
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Hesitancy
Urinary Stones
Venous Compression
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 63 ratings
    Patient Ratings (63)
    5 Star
    (57)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 01, 2022
    MAGNIFICENT!! Listened to my concerns, looked up ?'s I had, easy to confer with, humorous, I'm 66 and this is the best Dr. I've ever seen! Train/Hire Dr.s like this and you will have an excellent Institution!
    Anonymous — Dec 01, 2022
    About Dr. Paul Fabela, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 12 years of experience
    • English
    • 1700103132
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Utah Medical Center
    • U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
    • University of North Texas
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Fabela, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fabela is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Fabela has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fabela has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Fabela works at Texas Health Adult Care in Fort Worth, TX. View the full address on Dr. Fabela's profile.

    63 patients have reviewed Dr. Fabela. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fabela.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fabela, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fabela appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

