Dr. Paul Eun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Eun, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Eun, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine.
Dr. Eun works at
Locations
-
1
Dedicated Women's Health Specs1701 3rd St SE, Puyallup, WA 98372 Directions (253) 840-4444
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Eun?
Excellent doctor and surgeon. I highly recommend Dr Eun. He performed my prolapse surgery.
About Dr. Paul Eun, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1841393865
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda University Med Center
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eun has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eun works at
Dr. Eun has seen patients for Endometriosis and Adenomyosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
89 patients have reviewed Dr. Eun. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.