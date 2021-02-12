Overview

Dr. Paul Eun, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine.



Dr. Eun works at Dedicated Women's Health Specs in Puyallup, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Endometriosis and Adenomyosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

