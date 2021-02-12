See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Puyallup, WA
Dr. Paul Eun, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (89)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Paul Eun, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine.

Dr. Eun works at Dedicated Women's Health Specs in Puyallup, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Endometriosis and Adenomyosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dedicated Women's Health Specs
    1701 3rd St SE, Puyallup, WA 98372 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 840-4444

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Female Urinary Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
In-Office Urodynamic Testing Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Prolapse Treatment Chevron Icon
Routine Gynecological Care Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Urge Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 89 ratings
Patient Ratings (89)
5 Star
(78)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(3)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(6)
Feb 12, 2021
Excellent doctor and surgeon. I highly recommend Dr Eun. He performed my prolapse surgery.
Nana — Feb 12, 2021
About Dr. Paul Eun, MD

  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
  • 39 years of experience
  • English
  • 1841393865
Education & Certifications

  • Loma Linda University Med Center
  • Loma Linda University Medical Center
  • Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Paul Eun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Eun has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Eun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Eun works at Dedicated Women's Health Specs in Puyallup, WA. View the full address on Dr. Eun’s profile.

Dr. Eun has seen patients for Endometriosis and Adenomyosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

89 patients have reviewed Dr. Eun. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eun.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

