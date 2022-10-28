Dr. Paul Ernest, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ernest is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Ernest, MD
Dr. Paul Ernest, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jackson, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bronson Battle Creek Hospital, Henry Ford Allegiance Health and Sparrow Hospital.
Specialty Eye Institute1116 W GANSON ST, Jackson, MI 49202 Directions (517) 782-9436
Specialty Eye Institute1801 W Maumee St Ste 100, Adrian, MI 49221 Directions (877) 852-8463
Morgan Medical Management PC2775 Blake Rd, Jackson, MI 49201 Directions (517) 787-2906
Specialty Eye Institute1515 Lake Lansing Rd Ste H, Lansing, MI 48912 Directions (877) 852-8463
Specialty Eye Institute363 Fremont St Ste 301, Battle Creek, MI 49017 Directions (877) 852-8463
Eyecare Physicians and Surgeons PC4016 W MAIN ST, Kalamazoo, MI 49006 Directions (877) 852-8463
TLC Eyecare & Laser Centers383 Fremont St # 301, Battle Creek, MI 49017 Directions (877) 852-8463
Hospital Affiliations
- Bronson Battle Creek Hospital
- Henry Ford Allegiance Health
- Sparrow Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
I had to have two implants due to cataracts back in 2008. I have astigmatism and was terribly nearsighted as well. Then a year later Doctor Ernest did a laser touch up on both eyes due to a normal one time buildup of scar tissue. Both of the procedures that Doctor Ernest did came out perfect. I highly recommend Doctor Ernest.
About Dr. Paul Ernest, MD
- 50 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Kresge Eye Inst/Wayne
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Grace Hospital
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
Dr. Ernest has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ernest accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ernest has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ernest has seen patients for Senile Cataracts, Cataract and Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ernest on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Ernest. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ernest.
