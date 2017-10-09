Overview

Dr. Paul Enochs, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Islandia, NY. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Rex Hospital and Wakemed Cary Hospital.



Dr. Enochs works at New York Bariatric Group in Islandia, NY with other offices in Cary, NC and Roslyn Heights, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.