Bariatric Surgery
Overview

Dr. Paul Enochs, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Islandia, NY. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Rex Hospital and Wakemed Cary Hospital.

Dr. Enochs works at New York Bariatric Group in Islandia, NY with other offices in Cary, NC and Roslyn Heights, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Islandia Office
    1345 Motor Pkwy Fl 1, Islandia, NY 11749
    Cary
    160 Macgregor Pines Dr Ste 310, Cary, NC 27511
    Nassau Office
    125 Mineola Ave # 200, Roslyn Heights, NY 11577

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Rex Hospital
  Wakemed Cary Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)
Peptic Ulcer
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Surgery Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Cholecystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Stomach Surgery Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Vagotomy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vagotomy
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Oct 09, 2017
    i knew when I decided on Dr Enochs that I might have long office waits, however I was willing to deal with it to get him. He sits and listens to my concerns and explains everything patiently and in detail. I suppose this is why he stays behind. My only complaint would be on response time from case managers (however, I understand they were short some staff and new staff has been employed). Response time for everything else has been within 24hrs.
    Selma, NC — Oct 09, 2017
    About Dr. Paul Enochs, MD

    Bariatric Surgery
    English, Spanish
    1558339036
    Education & Certifications

    Carolinas Medical Center
    Univ Of South Alabama Medical Center
    University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
    General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Enochs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Enochs is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Enochs has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Enochs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Enochs has seen patients for Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery), and more.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Enochs. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Enochs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Enochs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

