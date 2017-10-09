Dr. Paul Enochs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Enochs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Enochs, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Enochs, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Islandia, NY. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Rex Hospital and Wakemed Cary Hospital.
Locations
Islandia Office1345 Motor Pkwy Fl 1, Islandia, NY 11749 Directions (800) 633-8446
Cary160 Macgregor Pines Dr Ste 310, Cary, NC 27511 Directions (919) 234-4468
Nassau Office125 Mineola Ave # 200, Roslyn Heights, NY 11577 Directions (800) 633-8446
Hospital Affiliations
- Rex Hospital
- Wakemed Cary Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gateway Health Plan
- Humana
- MedCost
- MedHealthInsurance
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
i knew when I decided on Dr Enochs that I might have long office waits, however I was willing to deal with it to get him. He sits and listens to my concerns and explains everything patiently and in detail. I suppose this is why he stays behind. My only complaint would be on response time from case managers (however, I understand they were short some staff and new staff has been employed). Response time for everything else has been within 24hrs.
About Dr. Paul Enochs, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1558339036
Education & Certifications
- Carolinas Medical Center
- Univ Of South Alabama Medical Center
- University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Enochs works at
