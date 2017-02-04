See All Ophthalmologists in Portales, NM
Dr. Paul Engstrom, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (6)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Dr. Paul Engstrom, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Portales, NM. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Carlsbad Medical Center, Lovelace Regional Hospital, Nor-lea Hospital District and Roosevelt General Hospital.

Dr. Engstrom works at RGH RURAL HEALTH CLINIC in Portales, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Eyelid Disorders and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Roosevelt General Hospital Medical Center
    42121 Us Highway 70, Portales, NM 88130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (575) 356-6652

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Carlsbad Medical Center
  • Lovelace Regional Hospital
  • Nor-lea Hospital District
  • Roosevelt General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Eyelid Disorders
Migraine
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Eyelid Disorders
Migraine

Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Canthoplasty and Canthopexy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Enucleation of Eye Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Melanoma Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • Presbyterian Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 04, 2017
    this is a very nice doc, has a great personality , I would like to let you know that I think he is very composite about his work, I felt very comfortable with this doc, you can talk to him like a person needs to, his humor, is great and he loves his work , this is a day after my cataract surgery , yes there is blood and swelling and hell of a headache , going to see my regular eye doc today hopeful he can get this blood out of my eye I pray that this help someone ,
    jimmy in hobbs, new mexico — Feb 04, 2017
    About Dr. Paul Engstrom, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 42 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1003884602
    Education & Certifications

    • Memorial Hermann Hospital
    • Hermann Eye Ctr-U Tex
    • St Joseph Medical Center
    • University of Minnesota Medical School
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Engstrom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Engstrom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Engstrom has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Engstrom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Engstrom works at RGH RURAL HEALTH CLINIC in Portales, NM. View the full address on Dr. Engstrom’s profile.

    Dr. Engstrom has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Eyelid Disorders and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Engstrom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Engstrom. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Engstrom.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Engstrom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Engstrom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

