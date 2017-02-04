Overview

Dr. Paul Engstrom, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Portales, NM. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Carlsbad Medical Center, Lovelace Regional Hospital, Nor-lea Hospital District and Roosevelt General Hospital.



Dr. Engstrom works at RGH RURAL HEALTH CLINIC in Portales, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Eyelid Disorders and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.