Dr. Paul Engstrom, MD
Dr. Paul Engstrom, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Portales, NM. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Carlsbad Medical Center, Lovelace Regional Hospital, Nor-lea Hospital District and Roosevelt General Hospital.
Roosevelt General Hospital Medical Center42121 Us Highway 70, Portales, NM 88130 Directions (575) 356-6652
Hospital Affiliations
- Carlsbad Medical Center
- Lovelace Regional Hospital
- Nor-lea Hospital District
- Roosevelt General Hospital
this is a very nice doc, has a great personality , I would like to let you know that I think he is very composite about his work, I felt very comfortable with this doc, you can talk to him like a person needs to, his humor, is great and he loves his work , this is a day after my cataract surgery , yes there is blood and swelling and hell of a headache , going to see my regular eye doc today hopeful he can get this blood out of my eye I pray that this help someone ,
- English, Spanish
- Memorial Hermann Hospital
- Hermann Eye Ctr-U Tex
- St Joseph Medical Center
- University of Minnesota Medical School
