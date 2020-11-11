Overview

Dr. Paul Emmans Jr, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Yakima, WA. They graduated from Des Moines University and is affiliated with Astria Toppenish Hospital and Yakima Valley Memorial.



Dr. Emmans Jr works at Central Washington Family Medcn in Yakima, WA with other offices in Selah, WA and Wapato, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.