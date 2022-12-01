See All Orthopedic Surgeons in New Albany, OH
Orthopedic Surgery
5 (42)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Paul Eichenseer, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Albany, OH. They graduated from Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Eichenseer works at OrthoNeuro in New Albany, OH with other offices in Westerville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Scoliosis and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    OrthoNeuro New Albany
    5040 Forest Dr Ste 300, New Albany, OH 43054 (614) 890-6555
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    OrthoNeuro Westerville
    70 S Cleveland Ave Ste Aa, Westerville, OH 43081 (614) 890-6555

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Kyphoplasty, Percutaneous Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
    Accepted Insurance:
• Aetna

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 01, 2022
    About Dr. Paul Eichenseer, DO

    Orthopedic Surgery
    English
    NPI: 1851655369
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship: University Of California San Francisco (Spine)
    Residency: Affinity Medical Centre-Massillon Campus
    Medical Education: Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine
    • John Hopkins University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Eichenseer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eichenseer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eichenseer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eichenseer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eichenseer has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Scoliosis and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eichenseer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Eichenseer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eichenseer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eichenseer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eichenseer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

