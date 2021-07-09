Overview

Dr. Paul Eber, MD is an Urology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TAMPERE / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Eber works at The Conrad Pearson Clinic, Germantown, TN in Germantown, TN with other offices in Southaven, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Ureteral Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.