Dr. Paul Ebanks, DPM
Overview
Dr. Paul Ebanks, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Sebring, FL. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Highlands Hospital and Adventhealth Sebring.
Locations
Foot and Ankle Clinic of Mid Florida4233 Sun N Lake Blvd, Sebring, FL 33872 Directions (863) 277-7195
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Highlands Hospital
- Adventhealth Sebring
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Professional office staff and timely appoi. Dr. EBanks is a great doctor & fantastic surgeon.
About Dr. Paul Ebanks, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1982681219
Education & Certifications
- BARRY UNIVERSITY
Dr. Ebanks has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ebanks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
