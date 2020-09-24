Dr. Paul Dyball, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dyball is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Dyball, DO
Dr. Paul Dyball, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in North Muskegon, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Hackley Campus.
Benjamin Visger D.O. P.L.L.C.162 N Causeway St, North Muskegon, MI 49445 Directions (231) 981-0150Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Mercy Health - Hackley Campus
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Priority Health
Great service from a doctor that is able to treat the whole body! I had severe back pain that kept me from sitting for almost a year until I saw Dr. Dyball.
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
- English
- 1396944245
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS
Dr. Dyball has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dyball accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dyball has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Dyball. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dyball.
