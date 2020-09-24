See All Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Doctors in North Muskegon, MI
Dr. Paul Dyball, DO

Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
Overview

Dr. Paul Dyball, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in North Muskegon, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Hackley Campus.

Dr. Dyball works at Benjamin J Visger DO, PLLC in North Muskegon, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Benjamin Visger D.O. P.L.L.C.
    162 N Causeway St, North Muskegon, MI 49445 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (231) 981-0150
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Health - Hackley Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Spondylitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Low Back Pain
Spondylitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Low Back Pain

Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 24, 2020
    Great service from a doctor that is able to treat the whole body! I had severe back pain that kept me from sitting for almost a year until I saw Dr. Dyball.
    — Sep 24, 2020
    About Dr. Paul Dyball, DO

    • Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
    • English
    • 1396944245
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Dyball, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dyball is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dyball has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dyball has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dyball works at Benjamin J Visger DO, PLLC in North Muskegon, MI. View the full address on Dr. Dyball’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Dyball. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dyball.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dyball, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dyball appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

