Dr. Paul Duron, MD

Internal Medicine
2.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Paul Duron, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of California At Irvine / California College of Medicine &amp;amp; Surgery and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.

Dr. Duron works at Central Medical in Glendale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Paul Duron
    1141 N Brand Blvd Ste 400, Glendale, CA 91202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 247-9717

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Glendale
  • Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Apr 02, 2022
    I strongly recommend this doctor s office. The staff is so wonderful, efficient, friendly, compassionate. Moses. Anahid, Diana always go out of their ways to help!! Dr. Duron is so kind Educated, patient. Respectful! When you go for a visit they treat you like family. I love this doctor s office!
    Jean Missirian — Apr 02, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Paul Duron, MD
    About Dr. Paul Duron, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1811945082
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Kern Med Center
    Medical Education
    University of California At Irvine / California College of Medicine &amp;amp;amp; Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Duron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Duron has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Duron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Duron. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duron.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

