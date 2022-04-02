Dr. Paul Duron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Duron, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Duron, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of California At Irvine / California College of Medicine &amp; Surgery and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.
Dr. Duron works at
Locations
Paul Duron1141 N Brand Blvd Ste 400, Glendale, CA 91202 Directions (818) 247-9717
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
- Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I strongly recommend this doctor s office. The staff is so wonderful, efficient, friendly, compassionate. Moses. Anahid, Diana always go out of their ways to help!! Dr. Duron is so kind Educated, patient. Respectful! When you go for a visit they treat you like family. I love this doctor s office!
About Dr. Paul Duron, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English, Armenian and Spanish
- 1811945082
Education & Certifications
- Kern Med Center
- University of California At Irvine / California College of Medicine &amp;amp; Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duron has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duron accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duron works at
Dr. Duron speaks Armenian and Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Duron. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duron.
