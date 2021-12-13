Dr. Dura has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Dura, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Dura, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Binghamton, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Chenango Memorial Hospital, Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital and UHS Binghamton General Hospital.
Locations
Regional Rheumatology Associates Llp161 Riverside Dr Ste 302, Binghamton, NY 13905 Directions (607) 798-1842
Hospital Affiliations
- Chenango Memorial Hospital
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital
- UHS Binghamton General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dura is an exceptional doctor and very knowledgeable in his field. He was patient and took the time to listen to me. He asked many questions and answered all my questions. I have been a patient in his office for many years and highly recommend him.
About Dr. Paul Dura, MD
- Rheumatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
