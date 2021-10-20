Dr. Duong has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Duong, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Duong, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Duong works at
Locations
-
1
Honorhealth Ambulatory33300 N 32nd Ave Ste 101, Phoenix, AZ 85085 Directions (623) 879-6000
-
2
Southwest Desert Cardiology20414 N 27th Ave Ste 300, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Directions (623) 879-6000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Duong?
I have been going to Dr. Doung for 6 years. During that time, he and his staff have taken very good care of me. He is really good to work with. What I mean by that is that he takes the time to explain your condition and the options for treating it, so that you can help make an informed decision that works for both of you. I have seen hundreds of doctors in my life, and he ranks near the top. Thanks Dr. Doung and the staff at Southwest Desert Cardiology.
About Dr. Paul Duong, MD
- Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1700912920
Education & Certifications
- PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duong works at
Dr. Duong has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Duong speaks Vietnamese.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Duong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.