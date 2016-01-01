Dr. Paul Dunn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dunn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Dunn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Dunn, MD is a dermatologist in Coeur D Alene, ID. Dr. Dunn completed a residency at University Of Nm School Of Med. He currently practices at Advanced Dermatology & Skin Surgery and is affiliated with Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
Advanced Dermatology1700 W Riverstone Dr, Coeur D Alene, ID 83814 Directions (208) 770-2822Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Advanced Dermatology & Skin Surgery1807 N Hutchinson Rd, Spokane Valley, WA 99212 Directions (509) 456-7414Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Advanced Dermatology and Skin Surgery5905 N Mayfair St Ste 200, Spokane, WA 99208 Directions (208) 770-2822
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
About Dr. Paul Dunn, MD
- Dermatology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1386619294
Education & Certifications
- University Of Nm School Of Med
- Medical College of Wisconsin
Admitting Hospitals
- Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
Patient Satisfaction
