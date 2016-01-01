Overview

Dr. Paul Dunn, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Umass Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Dunn works at Central Mass OB/GYN Associates in Worcester, MA with other offices in Shrewsbury, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.