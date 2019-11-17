See All Neurologists in Thousand Oaks, CA
Dr. Paul Dudley, MD

Neurology
4.5 (28)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Paul Dudley, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Dudley works at Neuron Medical Corporation in Thousand Oaks, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Restless Leg Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Neuron Medical Corporation
    227 W Janss Rd Ste 135, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 373-2890
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    2:00pm - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Los Robles Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Restless Leg Syndrome
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Vertigo
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    How was your appointment with Dr. Dudley?

    Nov 17, 2019
    This doctor is awesome. After almost a year of seeing various doctors, including many specialists, and having several different MRIs, he was able to spot what was causing my symptoms (on MRI) almost immediately. Turns out that I had a rare nerve condition that most radiologists and doctors ignore despite the numerous studies proving how this nerve condition can have devastating effects, including paralysis and loss of bowel/bladder functions. After almost 2 years of being housebound and unable to sit or stand for more than a couple minutes, I was able to undergo surgery to correct this issue. It is all thanks to this doctor for finding (and telling me) the issues on my MRI. I was only 42 when the symptoms started, and my kids basically lost a functioning mom. Thank you, Dr. Dudley! You have literally given me my life back and made it so I don't have to live every second in excruciating pain. Can't tell you enough how grateful I am for you.
    About Dr. Paul Dudley, MD

    • Neurology
    • English
    • 1053378828
    Education & Certifications

    • National Hospital Queens Sq
    • University of Utah
    • Latter Day Saints Hospital
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Dudley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dudley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dudley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dudley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dudley works at Neuron Medical Corporation in Thousand Oaks, CA. View the full address on Dr. Dudley’s profile.

    Dr. Dudley has seen patients for Restless Leg Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dudley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Dudley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dudley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dudley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dudley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

