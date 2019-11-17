Dr. Paul Dudley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dudley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Dudley, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Dudley, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Dudley works at
Locations
Neuron Medical Corporation227 W Janss Rd Ste 135, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 373-2890Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday2:00pm - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
This doctor is awesome. After almost a year of seeing various doctors, including many specialists, and having several different MRIs, he was able to spot what was causing my symptoms (on MRI) almost immediately. Turns out that I had a rare nerve condition that most radiologists and doctors ignore despite the numerous studies proving how this nerve condition can have devastating effects, including paralysis and loss of bowel/bladder functions. After almost 2 years of being housebound and unable to sit or stand for more than a couple minutes, I was able to undergo surgery to correct this issue. It is all thanks to this doctor for finding (and telling me) the issues on my MRI. I was only 42 when the symptoms started, and my kids basically lost a functioning mom. Thank you, Dr. Dudley! You have literally given me my life back and made it so I don't have to live every second in excruciating pain. Can't tell you enough how grateful I am for you.
About Dr. Paul Dudley, MD
- Neurology
- English
Education & Certifications
- National Hospital Queens Sq
- University of Utah
- Latter Day Saints Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
