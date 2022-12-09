Overview

Dr. Paul Duckworth, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center, Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital and Rappahannock General Hospital.



Dr. Duckworth works at Gastrointestinal Specialists Inc in Richmond, VA with other offices in Mechanicsville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.